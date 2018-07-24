Get out and see Wisconsin this summer with help from Travel Wisconsin

The kids are out of school, the weather’s nice and it’s a good time to take a break and go for a trip.

Wisconsin tourism secretary Stephanie Klett says if you can’t find a place to go this summer, you’re not trying hard enough. “We have millions of acres of county, state and national forest. We’re the waterfall capital of the Midwest. We have thousands, and I mean literally thousands of summer events.”

The Northwoods is a great destination for summer travel, and she’s even got a suggestion for you. “Boulder Junction is great, because they have over 200 miles of trails, and they have over 200 lakes within a 20 mile radius of Boulder Junction, and really some of the clearest, cleanest lakes you’ll ever discover,” says Klett.

If all else fails, she says, find something to do close to home. “And a lot of things that people will come all over the country for, when you’re from that town or city, you might not go! Because it’s just something you’re used to.”

Klett says you can find suggestions, lists of events and more online at the state tourism website at www.travelwisconsin.com