Greenfield Fire Department tests new app-based alarm system

The Greenfield Fire Department is using a new technology to keep you — and firefighters — safer.

It’s called the HAAS alert system. Chief Jon Cohn says it alerts other drivers on the road whenever a first responder is nearby though popular map and GPS apps.

“Departments like Greenfield are really the ones who will help bring greater security to their community, and really have a halo effect around the surrounding area.”

Drivers using apps like Waze, Google, or Apple Maps will automatically be alerted when an emergency vehicle is nearby.

It’s a responder-to-vehicle system, so the original signal is actually being transmitted by the emergency vehicle itself.