Grill safely with tips from Green Bay fire officials

Summer is a great time to get out and grill with your family, but make sure you’re doing it safely.

Green Bay Fire Department Lieutenant Shauna Wachholz says you need to keep your grill away from the side of your house and anything that’s plastic or flammable. “It may not seem like a lot of heat, but over a 30 minute, 40 minute time that is enough to melt siding and other materials as well.”

You should always have your fire extinguisher next to you while the grill’s hot. “Have it close so that way if something does happen, the fire’s put out right away,” she says.

If you’re using a charcoal grill, Wachholz reminds you to be safe with those coals once you’re done with them. “Just make sure they’re completely cool before disposing in a metal container. You do not want to throw those in the trash because you will have a trash fire.”

And as always, make sure kids and pets are staying away from the grill or the fire, and never leave the grill once it’s hot and going.