Shelters across Wisconsin waive fees to adopt adult cats in July

Animal shelters and humane societies across Wisconsin are waiving the adoption fees for adult cats this July.

It’s part of their ‘I Cat Believe It’ campaign to help free up space in shelters.

Wisconsin Humane Society spokeswoman Angela Speed says the annual influx of kittens and young cats can overwhelm shelters every spring and summer.

“In January of this year we might have had about 350 cats on an average day at our shelters, and right now we’re caring for 950.”

Speed says adopting an adult cat has great benefits that you might not get with kittens. “They’re all set to go to their new families, and the shelters often know a lot about their personalities and how they do well with kids and dogs and other cats.”

The fourteen different shelters taking part are hoping to adopt out 1000 cats over the month of July.