Ilyasova is back with the Bucks

Ersan Ilyasova is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks for a third time, agreeing to a three-year deal worth $21 million. The third year of the deal is not guaranteed according to a Journal Sentinel report.

Ilyasova was originally drafted by the Bucks in 2005. Mike Budenholzer will be his seventh different head coach in Milwaukee, although Ilyasova played for the new Bucks coach in Atlanta.

Ilyasova split last season with the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 10.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He is a career 36.6% three-point shooter.

The Bucks roster currently stands at 14 players.