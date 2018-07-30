Jerry Kramer gets new exhibit at Packers Hall Of Fame

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame cut the ribbon on a new Jerry Kramer exhibit Wednesday at Lambeau Field.

“This is a patient man,” said Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy at the ceremony about the 11 time NFL Hall of Fame finalist, “As you see, these displays are great, and it really is a tribute to Jerry and an incredible 11 year career that he had. He won 5 NFL Championships, 2 Super Bowls, and became one of the most decorated offensive linemen in the history of the NFL.”

Kramer addressed early frustrations with not receiving the HOF nod, then eventually how he became patient with the process, “I was pretty comfortable without the nominations. Even this last time I looked at it as a singular event. This is just another applause. Another compliment, and if we get in fine, and if we don’t get in, fine.” Then with a smile he added, “(Then) we’ve established a record for nominations.”

The exhibit pays tribute to the acclaimed guard and tells behind-the-scenes stories from his Packers career, including an in-depth look at the block that decided the Ice Bowl. Major artifacts on display include Kramer’s 1966 Super Bowl I-worn jersey, 1962 NFL Championship watch, and 1965 and 1966 NFL Championship rings, all on loan from Joe Laux.

WTAQ