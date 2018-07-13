Johnson and Baldwin react to Russian indictments

Google+

Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators reacted Friday to the indictments of Russian intelligence officers, for interfering in the 2016 election.

In a statement, Democrat Tammy Baldwin said Russia attacked American democracy to interfere with elections, and that the Special Counsel’s investigation “is not a witch hunt.”

Republican Ron Johnson said Congress was assured by the Obama administration that safeguards would protect U.S. elections from Russian election meddling, and that any foreign interference “is unacceptable.” Johnson said that “issue was raised repeatedly” during a congressional delegation’s recent visit to Russia.