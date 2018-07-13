Johnson and Baldwin react to Russian indictments

Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators reacted Friday to the indictments of Russian intelligence officers, for interfering in the 2016 election.

Analysis | Who has been charged in Russia probe and why https://t.co/rAOeGZCr5J — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 13, 2018

In a statement, Democrat Tammy Baldwin said Russia attacked American democracy to interfere with elections, and that the Special Counsel’s investigation “is not a witch hunt.”

Russia attacked our American democracy to interfere with our elections. This isn’t a hoax and the Special Counsel’s investigation is not a witch hunt. It has produced results w/ more indictments today and must continue. Putin directed this attack and should be held accountable. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) July 13, 2018

Republican Ron Johnson said Congress was assured by the Obama administration that safeguards would protect U.S. elections from Russian election meddling, and that any foreign interference “is unacceptable.” Johnson said that “issue was raised repeatedly” during a congressional delegation’s recent visit to Russia.