Kooyenga to finally pay settlement fine

A state representative on the hook for a settlement after illegally removing a protest sign from the Capitol will finally be paying that fine.

A report from the Journal Sentinel on Friday stated that Brookfield Republican Dale Kooyenga still hadn’t reimbursed the $30,000 settlement three months after the fact.

About a half hour later, Kooyenga’s office announced he’d be paying for the fine from his own accounts, and not his campaign funds.

The state settled a lawsuit after Kooyenga removed a sign critical of Donald Trump and Republicans from a public area of the Capitol in May of 2017.