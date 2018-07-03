Len Kachinsky facing possible charges

The municipal judge in Fox Crossing — who was also one of Brendan Dassey’s former attorneys – has been booked into the Winnebago County jail on possible charges of stalking and violating a restraining order.

Len Kachinsky was released Tuesday. The Winnebago County district attorney has not decided whether to file formal charges.

Kachinsky is accused of harassing his court clerk in Fox Crossing, and she got a restraining order against him. Because he’s an elected official, Fox Crossing leaders don’t have any authority to remove him. The Wisconsin Judicial Commission handles that, and is investigating.

Kachinsky was Dassey’s first lawyer, and he was featured on the Netflix series “Making a Murderer.”

