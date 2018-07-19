Marquette Poll finds one in three primary voters undecided

With four weeks until the primary election, a new Marquette Law School Poll finds nearly a third of voters still don’t know who they’ll support on Aug. 14. Among Democratic primary voters, 38 percent don’t know which of eight candidates for governor they will support for the nomination.

The numbers did not change that much compared to the previous poll last month, from June 13-17, with 34 percent undecided on the candidates.

New Marquette Law School Poll finds that 30% of GOP voters, 38% of Dem voters are undecided a months before gov and Senate primaries. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) July 18, 2018

State Superintendent Tony Evers was the only Democratic candidate who gained percentage points, with the remaining seven candidates not seeing an increase in support. In order candidates are; Tony Evers 31 percent, Mahlon Mitchell 6 percent, Kathleen Vinehout 6 percent, Matt Flynn 5 percent, Paul Soglin 4 percent, Mike McCabe 3 percent, Kelda Roys 3 percent and Josh Pade 0 percent.

As for the U.S. Senate Race, Republican Leah Vukmir saw the most progress since the poll conducted in March. Vukmir nearly doubled her support from 19 percent in March, compared to her primary opponent Kevin Nicholson. As of July, Vukmir received 34 percent, Nicholson 32 percent with 30 percent still undecided.

The poll was conducted July 11-15, 2018. The sample included 800 registered voters in Wisconsin, interviewed by cell phone or landline, with a margin of error of plus or minue 4.1 percentage points. For the Democratic primary, the sample size is 305 and the margin of error is plus or minus 6.6 percentage points. For the Republican primary, the sample size is 266 and the margin of error is plus or minus 7 percentage points.