Milwaukee police are trying to locate the parents of a baby found overnight.

The baby boy was discovered in an abandoned car seat around 2:30 in the morning on Tuesday. Police say the child is between 4 and six months old, and was found wearing a grey Mickey Mouse shirt.

He’s uninjured, but police would like to reunite him with his parents as soon as possible.

If you have any information, call police at 414 935 7405.