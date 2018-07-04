NFL suspends Packers RB Jones

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has been suspended by the NFL without pay for the first two games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

The suspension stems from Jones arrest in October after admitting during a traffic stop to smoking marijuana. Jones pleaded not guilty to charges of speeding, driving without a valid license and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his system.

Jones pleaded no contest in February to one of the three charges filed against him. A Brown County judge accepted Jones’ plea to a traffic citation for driving with a controlled substance in his system and found him guilty. Under a plea agreement, tickets for speeding and operating without a license were dismissed.

Jones will miss the first two games of the season, both at home against the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. He’s eligible to return to the active roster before the Packers third game at Washington.