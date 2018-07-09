No charges in Clinton HS ‘enhanced’ brownies incident

Three Clinton High School students are off the hook for a prank gone wrong. A police investigation into the May incident found the three made brownies laced with a male enhancement herbal supplement. As a senior prank, they gave the brownies to students at Clinton High School, several of whom had to be treated at the hospital.

In a press release Rock County D-A David O’Leary said no criminal charges would be filed, and that all three expressed sincere regret, apologized to the school, police and their fellow students and agreed to cover their classmates’ medical expenses.