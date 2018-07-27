Ott wins State Amateur in playoff

Brookfield native Harrison Ott knocked off Thomas Longbella in a playoff to win the 117th Wisconsin State Amateur at Minocqua Country Club on Thursday.

The playoff took eight holes, with Ott ending the playoff, making a four-foot birdie putt to win it.

The 20-year-old Longbella, who plays his collegiate golf at Minnesota, had a one-stroke lead entering the final hole of regulation, but bogeyed that hole. The 19-year-old Ott, who plays collegiately at Vanderbilt, parred the final hole to finish tied with Longbella at 9-under-par 279.

The eight extra holes set a record for the State Amateur. A two hole playoff was the previous record back in 2008.