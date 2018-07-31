Packers have a tough day on Monday (AUDIO)

Less than a week into training camp, the Green Bay Packers have already suffered what appears to be at least their first major injury.

Linebacker Jake Ryan went down during an 11-on-11 drill, grabbing his knee in pain.

Blake Martinez spoke with Ryan right after practice and said the linebacker was devastated.

The Packers didn’t release any information on Ryan’s injury. He’ll undergo an MRI today, to determine the seriousness of the injury and just how long he’ll be out.

Next up behind Ryan is rookie Oren Burks, who has played all of the positions in the first week of training camp.

Safety Kentrell Brice also was carted off with a leg injury and defensive end Mike Daniels left with early but said he’ll be OK.

The Packers will return to the practice field on Tuesday.

