Madison longest-serving may will not seek re-election. In a statement released on Tuesday, Paul Soglin said he wants to give candidates the time and space to make their case to voters..

At this point there are three announced candidates, Alder Maurice Cheeks former alders Brenda Konkel and Satya Rhodes-Conway. The primary is in April 2019.

Soglin, whis is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor.