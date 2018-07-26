Perry, Bulaga to open on PUP

According to an ESPN report, Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Nick Perry and right tackle Bryan Bulaga will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list (PUP).

Perry had offseason ankle surgery and didn’t participate in any offseason workouts. It’s not known if Perry had a setback, or if he’s simply following a rehab plan.

Bulaga had ACL surgery last year and wasn’t expected to be ready to go for the start of training camp back then.

Clark calling it quits

Wide receiver Michael Clark was the talk of training camp a year ago. His 6’6 height and ability to go up and get balls, caught the attention of many, after playing just one season of college football at Marshall. Clark appeared in two games last season, catching four passes for 41 yards.

Rookie offensive lineman Cole Madison, the Packers fifth round pick out of Washington State was also a no-show on Wednesday. He was placed on the reserve/did not report list. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Madison is tending to a personal issue and is expected to come to training camp at some point.

Camp starts today

The Packers open training camp practice Thursday morning at 11:30. It’s the first of 15 practices that will be open to the public. Mike McCarthy has just one night-time practice, a 7:30 Family Night start on August 4th. Otherwise, there’s nothing at night or in the early morning, as McCarthy is jumping right into a regular season schedule.