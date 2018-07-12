Phony money circulating in southeast Wisconsin

Sheboygan police are raising a warning about some very realistic phony 100 dollar bills in southeast Wisconsin.

The bills are all 100 dollar bills with the same serial number of B03031062B.

Lieutenant Doug Teunissen says the bills are real enough to fool anti-counterfeit pens. “Some people are reporting that the pens aren’t alerting to the fact that they are fake, which means that they could actually be altered money. We’re unsure of that at this time.”

Teunissen says clerks should always be wary of receiving large bills for small payments,”While there still are people that pay with cash, it’s just not normal for most citizens to be carrying items like 50 or 100 dollar bills.”

He reminds employers to properly train their cashiers and workers and to make sure that they understand it’s okay to turn away sales when it comes to phony money. “That can quite frankly be an uncomfortable situation, especially for maybe an inexperienced cash register worker.”

Clerks should be looking for watermarks and other printing protections in any large bill, and make sure the manager’s informed if you think you’ve got a fake bill.