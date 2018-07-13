Questions remain in fatal Sun Prairie explosion

Many questions remain unanswered, in the investigation of Tuesday’s fatal explosion in Sun Prairie. Verizon Wireless and subcontractor Bear Communications told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel they’re cooperating. But neither could confirm if it was their worker that cut a natural gas line. The subsequent blast killed firefighter Cory Barr.

A We Energies spokeswoman said they would not have information on whether the contractor sought to I-D the line’s location before digging. A Diggers Hotline spokesman said he couldn’t release customer requests, but that the affected utility is notified, and their workers mark the lines before work begins.

The We Energies spokeswoman then referred the Journal Sentinel to the Sun Prairie Police Department. At a Wednesday press conference, Sun Prairie Police Lieutenant Kevin Konopacki said the investigation into the blast is in its preliminary stages.