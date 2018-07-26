Speaker Ryan won’t back Rosenstein impeachment attempt

There will be no support from House Speaker Paul Ryan on an effort to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Ryan told reporters at his weekly press conference that he’s not going to back the effort. “I don’t think we should be cavalier with this process, with this term. I don’t think this rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors. That’s a really high standard.”

House Freedom Caucus leaders Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan accuse Rosenstein of “stonewalling” G O P efforts to subpoena documents from the Russia investigation, and say the D O J went too far in its efforts to investigate former Trump aide Carter Page.

Ryan disagrees. “We, since I got involved, have been getting a lot of compliance from D-O-J on the document requests.”

Ryan says that any impeachment discussion will slow down and impede other efforts that House leadership is making.