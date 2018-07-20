State eager to start repairs in Sun Prairie

Wisconsin transportation officials say Highway 19 in Sun Prairie could be re-built in as little as two months.

At a public information meeting last night the DOT said it’s still unclear if extensive repairs will be needed. City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer says investigators are close to finishing their work.

“So we can’t have D O T or other interested parties going into the area, essentially spoiling the area, before we’ve completed our investigation. We’re wrapping that up hopefully this week.”

Crews are working on clearing the area damaged by a gas-line explosion last week.