State to offer aid to displaced Sun Prairie residents

Governor Walker is offering grants to people displaced by the explosion in Sun Prairie.

The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority will be setting aside 20-thousand dollars to help provide emergency housing assistance to victims.

These disaster grants are set to be used for short term housing needs, and will be distributed by The Sunshine Place, a local charity.

City officials are now inspecting homes and businesses damaged by the blast after primary investigation on the site was completed.