Supreme court rules in favor of fired Marquette professor

The Wisconsin Supreme Court rules in favor of a conservative professor who lost his job at Marquette University.

The high court says Marquette should not have fired John McAdams over his blog post criticizing a student instructor for refusing to allow discussion about opposition to gay marriage during a class.

The ruling says the university breached its contract with John McAdams, because it guaranteed him academic freedom. The high court says he should be reinstated immediately.

McAdams sued the university in 2016. Marquette argued that he was fired for posting the instructor’s name and a link to her personal website.