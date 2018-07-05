Two killed in Juneau County collision

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a Juneau County crash in which two people died. It happened on U.S. Highway 12 near County Highway J, just before 11:30 p.m. on July 4.

Witnesses told the troopers that a Chevrolet Blazer going east on Highway 12 was in the westbound lane, then collided head-on with a Pontiac sedan.

Both drivers were killed. The driver of the Blazer was a 23-year-old man from Mauston. The driver of the Pontiac was a 33-year-old woman from Wisconsin Dells. Two other people were injured.

WIBA