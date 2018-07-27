USGS confirms Central Wisconsin earthquakes

Geologists are still monitoring central Wisconsin after a pair of earthquakes hit Waupaca County.

The USGS confirmed a 1.3 magnitude earthquake and a 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit the area on July 7th and 15th.

County Emergency Management Director Andrew Carlin says the shaking and noise were enough to be annoying, but not enough to be dangerous. “There’s nothing we can do about it other than recognize that ‘yep, that’s an earthquake.'”

He says those quakes did little damage, and mostly just spooked people. “A 1.5, it’s driving them nuts when they can’t sleep at night. It’s one of those mysteries of nature, you know?”

The location has been pinpointed to an area North of Iola. While the county does not commonly deal with earthquakes, they did have a similar situation in Clintonville in 2012.

WTAQ