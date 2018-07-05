UW Madison fraternity suspended

Bros behaving badly has netted a suspension for a UW Madison fraternity. Videos seen on Instagram show two men dropping a heavy cathode ray tube television from an upper-floor balcony of the of the Kappa Sigma frat house. It appears to shatter on concrete below within inches of of a woman.



The national office of the Kappa Sigma fraternity has terminated the charter of that Madison chapter after last weekend’s incident. The university has also placed Kappa Sigma on interim suspension, and two 20-year-old “frat bros” have been ticketed for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.