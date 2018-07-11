UW-Madison seeks input on rooms named after KKK members

UW-Madison is asking for your input on a pair of Memorial Union rooms named after KKK members.

Meetings are being held Wednesday and Thursday to get more information from the public on what to do about the names of the rooms. They run noon to 1 pm Wednesday in the Capitol View Room and 5 to 6:30 pm Thursday in Old Madison East.

The namesakes of the Porter Butts Gallery and Fredric March Play Circle participated with the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s.

Protests were raised last year after the deadly attacks at the protests in Charlottesville Virginia.

You can also email your input to union@union.wisc.edu or send a comment online at union.wisc.edu/about/union-council/openforum.