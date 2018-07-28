Winske leaving St. Norbert baseball program

St. Norbert College baseball coach Tom Winske has resigned in order to accept an assistant coaching position at Central Michigan University.

Winske leaves St. Norbert College with the most wins in Midwest Conference baseball history, posting a 444-287-1 record in 20 seasons. The Green Knights appeared in five NCAA Division III tournaments and won four MWC championships under Winske’s leadership. The Green Knights won 30 games in 2017, the most wins for a St. Norbert men’s sports team.

Winske will be an assistant at Division 1 Central Michigan University. St. Norbert alumnus Jordan Bischel (Class of 2003) was named head coach of the Chippewas in June.

St. Norbert College Athletic Director Tim Bald said a search for Winske’s replacement will begin immediately.