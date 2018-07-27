Wisconsin DMV ready to issue voter IDs ahead of primary

The Wisconsin DMV is working to make sure you can easily get a photo ID ahead of the August primary elections.

Administrator Kristina Boardman says you can schedule a time to get an ID at your local DMV, or at least make sure the wait isn’t long.

“We have our wait times online, so if people want to look at the internet for the location that they’re interested in, they can see what the current wait times are.”

She says anyone getting a photo ID for voting purposes can get one for free. “They’re free for voting purposes. We’ll get you the receipt that’s also good for voting and we can do that as soon as the same day.”

You can find out more online at Wisconsin D M V dot Gov.