Cross the state line and your mobile-phone internet speeds get a lot faster.

A national ranking places Wisconsin in the bottom half of the 50 states, while Minnesota is number-one.

Internet through mobile devices averages almost 37 megabits-a-second in Minnesota, while Wisconsin’s average is slightly over 23-and-a-half.

Only Laredo, Texas, and Anchorage, Alaska, had slower average internet speeds than Madison’s 20 megabits-a-second, according to a company offering online speed tests.