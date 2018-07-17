Wisconsin politicians take issue with Trump

Top Wisconsin Republicans rebuke the president on Monday. President Donald Trump, with Russian President Vladimir Putin at his side in Helsinki, questioned U.S. intelligence findings about Russian interference in the 2016 elections, and said Putin had told him it didn’t happen

Two of three top Wisconsin Republicans condemned the president’s weak push back, to Putin’s claims.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said there is “no doubt” about Russian meddling, and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson said Putin was wrong to claim otherwise.

Governor Scott Walker said he could not comment in a federal issue.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin said President Trump needs to stop treating Putin like a friend and start holding him accountable.

Two Republicans who are running to oppose Baldwin in November, state Senator Leah Vukmir and businessman Kevin Nicholson, stood by the president.