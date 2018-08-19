19 hits isn’t enough for Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers collected 19 hits on Sunday, yet still fell to the Atlanta Braves 8-7.

Brewers starter Chase Anderson struggled from the start and made it through just four innings before manager Craig Counsell was forced to go to the bullpen. It’s the second straight outing that Anderson has been unable to make it to the fifth inning and protect a lead.

Corey Knebel, who is no longer working in a closer capacity was entrusted with the fifth inning and he proved he wasn’t able to handle that spot either. He allowed a run after a pair of one-out doubles by Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis.

Rookie Corbin Burnes coughed up a two-run homer in the sixth and Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies finished off the Braves comeback with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the seventh off of Dan Jennings.

The 19 hits were offset by the Brewers going 4 for 14 with runners in scoring position and leaving 13 runners on base. They fell to 17-30 in day games and are now 4-15 on Sunday’s.

Jesus Aguilar had three hits, including a three run home run (29th). He also drove in four of the Brewers seven runs.

The loss would end up costing the Brewers even more, after the Cubs got a 9th inning, walk-off grand slam by pinch hitter David Bote to beat Washington 4-3. It means the Cubs have a three game lead in the National League Central with the two teams set to square off in the first of a two-game series on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.