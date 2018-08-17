Aggressive IRS scam calls hit Wisconsin

Phone scammers are hammering phone lines across Wisconsin, posing as the IRS to try and get your money.

State consumer protection director Michelle Reinen says whoever’s behind this recent batch of calls is being extremely aggressive in their tactics.

“In a single day we received more than 4 times the amount of calls about the IRS scam than we do in a normal month. So they have certainly hit our state hard.”

Reinen says the reason they’re making so many calls is because it’s cheap and easy to automate.

“It’s a very easy tactic, it does not cost them a lot of money, you can do it from anywhere.”

As a reminder, the IRS is not going to send anyone to your house to arrest you for unpaid taxes, nor are they going to demand those payments in prepaid debit cards or gift cards. If you get one of these calls, simply hang up.