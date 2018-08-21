Badgers open at number-4 in AP Poll

The Wisconsin football team will open the season ranked in the top five for the second time in the history of the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll.

The 2018 edition was released on Monday and the Badgers are ranked fourth. That’s the top ranking among Big Ten schools. Ohio State is fifth, Penn State 10th, Michigan State 11th and Michigan is 14th.

The Badgers also started fourth in the 2000 AP Preseason poll. Monday marks the 10th time Wisconsin opened in the top 10 of the AP poll.

Alabama, Clemson and Georgia are the first three teams in the poll.

The Badgers will open their season Friday, August 31 against Western Kentucky.