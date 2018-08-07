Bakhtiari expected to be OK

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari appears to have avoided a serious injury.

Bakhtiari was hurt during the teams Family Night practice on Saturday and was carted off to the locker room. But Packers coach Mike McCarthy said before practice on Monday that Bakhtiari’s injury is not of the long-term nature and he will be evaluated as he goes through rehab.

Bakhtiari’s value to the Packers is substantial. It’s hard to imagine a player that possesses more value, other than Aaron Rodgers and maybe wide receiver Davante Adams.

Kyle Murphy is expected to take Bakhtiari’s place with the first unit until he can return.

The Packers are also got right tackle Bryan Bulaga back after an ACL injury knocked him out of action last season.

The Packers also placed linebacker Jake Ryan on injured reserve. They had defensive backs Kevin King (shoulder) and Jaire Alexander (groin) sit out of practice on Monday with injury.