Barrett decries Milwaukee’s gun violence

Mayor Tom Barrett acknowledges there’s a violent crime problem in Milwaukee. Speaking at a “National Night Out” event Tuesday night, Barrett pointed out that four shooting deaths on Monday began with arguments between people with guns.

“When you have four individuals who have all died in a 24 hour period, and there’s guns involved everywhere, it tells you there’s a problem,” Barett said.

“You are out of your mind if you think using a gun to resolve your dispute is going to do anything other than create more violence,” the mayor said. Barrett spoke at a park where four men were shot and wounded while playing basketball last Saturday.

Milwaukee police said a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were fatally shot during a Monday night confrontation at an east side park. Swing Park, under the Holton Street Bridge, is a popular daytime attraction, but residents say things frequently get out of hand at night.

Two other men, ages 40 and 23, where shot and killed earlier Monday.