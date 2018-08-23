BBB warns against NFL merchandise scams

If you’re on the lookout for some discount NFL and Packers merchandise on the web, make sure you’re not getting scammed.

Prices and websites that offer deals that are too good to pass up may also be too good to be true. Susan Buck with the Better Business Bureau says there’s some telltale signs you’re working with a scam or counterfeit company.

“Poor website design and sloppy English. If it’s a legitimate company with an established website, they’re not going to have spelling errors and grammatical errors on their website.”

She adds that online shopping means distributing your personal information, and that you should make sure the person you’re handing that data to is legitimate. “You are kind of taking a leap of faith, and that’s why it’s important to do your research first before you hand over your credit card number.”

As always, make sure you trust the vendor or retailer, and if you don’t find another source for your merchandise.

WTAQ