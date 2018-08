The Milwaukee Brewers activated pitcher Taylor Williams from the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday.

The Brewers also designated pitcher Alec Asher for assignment and acquired pitcher Jake Thompson from the Phillies in exchange for cash considerations. Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Williams is 0-3 with a 4.22 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP. He has registered 49 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings.