Brewers release their 2019 schedule

The Milwaukee Brewers will jump right into divisional play next season.  The teams 2019 schedule was released on Wednesday afternoon.

The Brewers open the season with a four-game series at Miller Park against the St. Louis Cardinals, starting Thursday, March, 28.

The Brewers will then travel to Cincinnati for a three game series with the Reds, then return home to face the Chicago Cubs in a three-game set in Milwaukee.

The Brewers are matched up against the American League West in interleague play.  They will close the season on a six-game road trip to Cincinnati and Colorado from September 24-29.

The Brewers will also have a pair of 10-game home stands.  The longest road trip is a 10-game, 12-day tour to Chicago, Philadelphia and Atlanta.