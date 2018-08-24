Brewers send Knebel to the minors

Corey Knebel was removed from the Milwaukee Brewers closers role after he blew a 4-2 lead in the 9th inning in a loss to the San Diego Padres back on August 9. Now, they’re sending Knebel to Class AAA Colorado Springs to allow him to figure out what’s wrong.

Knebel made the National League All-Star team last season and finished the year with 39 saves and a 1.76 ERA. So far this year, Knebel is 2-3 with a 5.08 ERA and 14 saves.

The Brewers were looking to make some kind of move with Joakim Soria set to come off the disabled list and it would appear Knebel’s being sent down is that move. Soria suffered a groin strain in that August 9th game after he relieved Knebel.