Brewers use long ball to beat Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers exploded for five runs in the first inning and this time never looked back, knocking off the San Diego Padres 8-4 on Wednesday night at Miller Park.

Jesus Aguilar, Travis Shaw and Eric Thames clubbed back-to-back-to-back home runs in that second inning. Orlando Arcia and Christian Yelich also homered for the Brewers.

The Brewers poured it on Padres rookie Brett Kennedy, who made his Major League debut after going 10-0 at Class AAA El Paso. At one point in the first inning, the Brewers collected seven straight hits off of Kennedy.

Jhoulys Chacin went six innings for the win, improving to 11-4.

The Brewers and Padres play the rubber game of the series this afternoon. Junior Guerra faces Robbie Erlin in the pitching matchup.

The Brewers start the day a game and a half behind the Cubs, who lost in Kansas City last night.