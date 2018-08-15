Brewers use long ball to blank the Cubs

With the wind blowing out at Wrigley Field, the Milwaukee Brewers clubbed four home runs to shutout the Cubs 7-0 on Tuesday.

Lorenzo Cain and Ryan Braun homered in the first inning to push the Brewers out to a 3-0 lead. Braun would homer again in the third and Erik Kratz also went deep as the Brewers finally beat Cubs left hander Jose Quintana.

Braun continued his hot offensive play at Wrigley Field. In 78 career games there, he is hitting .338 with 17 home runs, 55 runs and 67 RBI.

Jhoulys Chacin held up his end of the bargain as well, pitching seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out 10. Chacin improved to 12-4 in securing the victory. He improved to 2-0 against the Cubs and hasn’t allowed an earned run in 13 innings in two starts.

Corey Knebel and Dan Jennings pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth to close out the shutout victory.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon was ejected by home-plate umpire Phil Cuzzi in the sixth inning after a called third strike on Ben Zobrist. Zobrist would later get ejected for the same reason, the first time he’s been kicked out of a game in his career.

Junior Guerra pitches the final game of the series for the Brewers today, against Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks.