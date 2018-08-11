Bucks to play 18 games on National TV

The Milwaukee Bucks will play the first-ever regular season game at the new Fiserv Forum on Friday, Oct. 19 against the Indiana Pacers. They’ll tip-off the 2018-19 season on Wednesday, Oct. 17th at Charlotte before playing the next three games in Milwaukee.

The 2018-19 schedule also includes a previously announced Christmas Day contest against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It is one of 18 nationally televised games for the Bucks this season.

The National Television breakdown includes a single game on ABC (March 17 vs. Philadelphia), nine games on ESPN and eight games on TNT.

The two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors will make their only appearance at the Fiserv Forum on Friday, Dec. 7. The Bucks will welcome LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 19.

The Bucks will also have a season-long six-game homestand from Nov. 14-24.