Bucks to play on Christmas Day

The Milwaukee Bucks will play on Christmas Day for the first time since the 1977-78 season when they travel to New York to face the nicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Bucks’ Christmas Day matchup against the Knicks will air on ESPN and tips off at 11 a.m. CT. This will be the fifth time in franchise history the Bucks have played on Christmas Day with Milwaukee owning a 2-2 record all-time on Christmas.

The Bucks last Christmas Day meeting came Dec. 25, 1977 when they knocked off the Kansas City Kings 131-122.