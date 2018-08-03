Bulaga cleared to return to practice with the Packers

Green Bay Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Friday, less than nine months after he tore the ACL in his right knee.

“He just passed his physical today, so Bryan Bulaga will practice in a limited-return mode,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Friday at his press conference. “I know he’s excited about the news that he got this morning from Dr. McKenzie.

The move will allow Bulaga to ease his way back and be ready to go for the regular season opener against the Chicago Bears on September 9 at Lambeau Field.

Jason Spriggs, Kyle Murphy and Byron Bell had been splitting time at right tackle with Bulaga doing some individual drill work on the sidelines.

Bulaga has two years left on a five-year, $33.75 million contract. He’s set to earn $6.75 million this season.

It leaves Nick Perry (ankle) as the only player in camp yet to practice. McCarthy told reporters that Perry remains on the PUP.