Busy Labor Day travel to be snarled by flooding

Labor Day is here, and that means busy holiday traffic. Flooded roads and road closures are only going to make travel worse in parts of Wisconsin.

State transportation safety director David Pabst says you should call 511 or visit http://511wi.gov to find out if roads near you are flooded out.

“Bottom line, that has the most up to date information. I couldn’t even begin to guess today or the next few days with the rain.”

Major road work will be cancelled for the weekend, but there will be road cones and barrels up on parts of Wisconsin’s highways.

“Construction zones are dangerous whether there’s workers there or not, and you need to put your phone down if you’re in a construction zone,” says Pabst.

Pabst reminds people to give themselves plenty of time to get where they’re going, and to put down those cell phones while driving.