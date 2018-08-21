Cephus facing felony charges

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus has been charged with third-degree sexual assault and second-degree sex assault of an intoxicated victim. Both of these offenses are felonies.

Maximum penalties for the second-degree sex assault of an intoxicated victim charge is 40 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine. The third-degree sexual assault charge carries with it a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine for the second charge.

The 20-year-old Cephus is due to make his first court appearance on Thursday morning.

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez says Cephus is suspended from competition and practice pending the “availability of further information relating to the case.”

According to the criminal complaint, UW wide receiver Danny Davis, who is Cephus’ roommate, also was present at the time and took photos of one of the women. Davis has not been charged with any crime and has not been suspended by the university. UW officials have had no comment about Davis’ alleged involvement.