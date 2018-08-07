Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Corrections election? Walker jumps on Dem plans to cut prison population

Corrections election? Walker jumps on Dem plans to cut prison population

By

Wisconsin’s partisan primary elections are one week away. Several Democrats running for governor want to drastically reduce the state’s prison population. Governor Scott Walker says he wants to reduce it the right way, by ensuring inmates have the tools to suceed upon release.

“But just cutting it in half is dangerous,” Walker said during a Tuesday press conference at headquarters of Milwaukee’s police union, where he warned Democrats would release violent offenders. He then tweeted on the subject, throughout the afternoon.


Scot Ross with the liberal activist group One Wisconsin Now notes Walker is lagging in polls. “He’s blowing that dog whistle loud and clear, and he’s trying to get every racist across the state to hear him.”


One of eight Democrats will face Walker in the November general election.