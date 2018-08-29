Davies set to return to the Brewers

After pitching a complete-game shutout for Class A Wisconsin on Monday, right-handed pitcher Zach Davies is set to rejoin the Milwaukee Brewers. He’s expected to be activated on Sunday in Washington.

Davies needed just 85 pitches in a complete-game shutout this week. He hasn’t made a start for the Brewers since May 29, missing three months with right shoulder and back issues.

Davies is 2-5 with a 5.23 ERA with the Brewers this season. The role that he returns to the Brewers in, is yet to be determined.

Davies rejoins the Brewers along with a number of potential September call-ups. Brandon Woodruff, Aaron Wilkerson and Adrian Houser have all been starting at Triple A Colorado Springs and are candidates to join the Brewers rotation as well.

Davies has the most experience though. He went 17-9 with a 3.90 ERA in 33 starts for the Brewers last season.