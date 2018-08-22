Davis suspended by Badgers

Wisconsin Badger sophomore wide receiver Danny Davis has been suspended for the first two games of the 2018 football season. The suspension, which was announced by coach Paul Chryst on Wednesday, is for his connection to sexual assault charges against teammate Quintez Cephus.

Davis’ suspension comes a day after UW officials postponed Chryst’s media availability so additional information on allegations made against Cephus and Davis could be gathered.

Cephus faces two counts of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. He has been suspended under UW’s Student-Athlete Discipline Policy.

According to the criminal complaint against Cephus, Davis was present at the time of the alleged April incident and took at least one photo of one of the two women involved. He hasn’t been charged with any crimes.

In a statement, Chryst said, “Should further information become available that warrants a reevaluation of the length of the suspension, I will assess that information. We have a high standard of conduct within our football program and we cannot accept behavior that is not consistent with that standard.”

During the suspension, Davis will be allowed to practice with the team, but will not be available for games.